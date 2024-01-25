New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Singapore-based investor Investment Opportunities V Pte on Thursday sold its entire 9.88 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance for Rs 2,106 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Investment Opportunities V Pte Ltd offloaded more than 2.56 crore shares, amounting to a 9.88 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 821, taking the transaction value to Rs 2,105.86 crore.

Meanwhile, these shares were purchased by Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) Ltd at the same price.

The scrip of PNB Housing Finance declined 4.58 per cent to close at Rs 819 apiece on the BSE.

