Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Ionic Wealth, a tech-led wealth management firm, has crossed Rs 5,070 crore in assets under management (AUM) in the June quarter, driven by growth in the ultra high net worth individual (UHNI) segment and increasing traction in the Rs 1-25 crore HNI category.

Angel One-backed Ionic Wealth said its "AUM grew 33.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 50.7 billion (Rs 5,070 crore) as of June 2025. Of this, Rs 43.4 billion (Rs 4,340 crore) comprised active assets, while Rs 7.3 billion (Rs 730 crore) were custody assets."

As part of its omnichannel expansion, the Mumbai-headquartered firm also launched 'Ionic Agent', Agent' a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platform that empowers wealth managers to construct portfolios in real time.

The proprietary tool uses multiple AI agents to serve as product assistant, providing insights on planning, funds, or markets, by eliminating human biases and manual effort.

"We're building an omni-channel proposition that marries deep domain knowledge with responsive intelligence. And as the industry looks for a blueprint to navigate this new era, we see the real impact: tools that make wealth management more accessible and transparent, and relationships powered by insight," Shobhit Mathur, Co-founder, Ionic Wealth, said.

The company serves over 1,000 HNI and UHNI clients through a team of 184 professionals.

India's HNI population is expected to touch 1.67 million by 2027, prompting wealth management platforms to innovate and widen access to previously exclusive services.

