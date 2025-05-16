Mathura (UP), May 15 (PTI) In an initiative aimed at rehabilitation through sports, the Mathura district jail in Uttar Pradesh hosted an IPL-style cricket tournament for inmates titled 'Champions Cricket League' over a month-long schedule.

Divided into eight teams, 130 inmates, including convicts and undertrials, participated in the tournament.

In keeping with the IPL theme, the teams were named Knight Riders, Capitals, Super Giants, Super Kings, Indians, Royal Challengers, Titans, and Royals, jail superintendent Anshuman Garg said.

In the final played on Wednesday, the Knight Riders beat Capitals to clinch the title.

"This was the first time that an elaborate sporting event was organised inside Mathura jail. The idea was to promote a positive mindset among the inmates and steer them away from negativity," Garg said.

Several sporting activities such as cricket, volleyball, badminton and table tennis have been introduced in the prison for the inmates, he added.

The Mathura Refinery unit of Indian Oil Corporation supported the initiative through its CSR funding by constructing dedicated arenas for these activities and by providing cricket kits.

