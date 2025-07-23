Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) IPO-bound Shadowfax Technologies on Wednesday said it has appointed three new members to its board as the new-age logistics firm prepares for its initial public offering (IPO).

The company has inducted two senior management personnel Praharsh Chandra (Whole-Time Director and the Chief Business Officer) and Gaurav Jaithlia (Whole-Time Director and the Head of Business Strategy), to its Board, Shadowfax said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Their elevation reflects the company's commitment to long-term growth and business insight at the board level.

The Bengaluru-based Shadowfax has also appointed Dinkar Gupta, former Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as a non-executive independent director.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"...Having two of our senior management personnel, Praharsh Chandra and Gaurav Jaithlia, join the board along with Dinkar Gupta adds immense depth to our leadership. Together, they bring a powerful blend of institutional knowledge, strategic foresight, and governance expertise," Abhishek Bansal, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Shadowfax, said.

Early this month, Shadowfax Technologies filed an IPO through a confidential pre-filing route, with an aim to raise Rs 2,000-2,500 crore.

Shadowfax is backed by marquee investors such as Flipkart, TPG, Eight Roads Ventures, Mirae Asset Ventures and Nokia Growth Funds.

Founded in 2015, Shadowfax is a technology-led third-party logistics provider catering to e-commerce, quick commerce, food delivery and mobility segments.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)