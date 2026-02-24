Singapore, February 24 (ANI): During Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Singapore, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Uttar Pradesh's investment promotion agency Invest UP and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE), an organisation representing the interests of the Government of Singapore.

According to an official release, this agreement marks a significant step toward establishing a long-term strategic partnership aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and policy frameworks in Uttar Pradesh and promoting ecosystem development.

Under the MoU, both sides will work together through thematic knowledge exchange, technical cooperation and advisory services to accelerate sustainable economic growth, industrial competitiveness, digital transformation and the development of modern infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the agreement, both parties will not only organise study visits and leadership delegations but will also design and implement training and capacity-building programs. This will help enhance both efficiency and skill levels. In addition, the provisions of the MoU include providing advisory and guidance support, jointly preparing and implementing technical cooperation projects, and securing collaboration from relevant stakeholders and institutions from both the government and private sectors, a release said.

If required, separate written agreements will be executed for specific projects, clearly outlining the scope of work, timelines and financial provisions. Discussions on detailed project agreements will begin within two months, and efforts will be made to finalise them within six months.

Through this partnership, Uttar Pradesh will benefit from Singapore's experience in areas such as administrative practices, urban planning, industrial cluster development, logistics and digital governance. The agreement is being regarded as a significant achievement in advancing Uttar Pradesh's global engagement and long-term vision, a release added. (ANI)

