New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 79.04 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 175 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 97.45 crore during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the January-March 2022 quarter rose to Rs 1,682.72 crore from Rs 1,650.40 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's expenses stood at Rs 1,379.90 crore, as compared to Rs 1,474.27 crore a year ago.

The company in a statement said that the financial numbers and toll collection numbers are clear indication of the economic activity regaining pace across the nation, post relaxation from the lockdown imposed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said, "We witnessed a robust growth in collections across projects as the pandemic related restrictions were relaxed and farmer's protest was called off."

"We are back to growth trajectory and will be following our best strategy to unlock value on a regular basis to realise returns for our shareholders," he added.

