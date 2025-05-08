New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure on Thursday posted a 10 per cent rise in its toll revenue to Rs 554 crore in April compared to Rs 503 crore in the same month last year.

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 150.7 crore to the total revenue collection in April, up from Rs 140.7 crore contribution in April 2024, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 65.4 crore from Rs 59.2 crore in 2024, it said.

With Rs 32.7 crore, CG Tollway (Chittorgarh to Gulabpura NH 79) was the third largest contributor to the revenues in April, up from Rs 29.7 crore last year. Udaipur Tollway Limited collected Rs 27.2 crore toll revenue higher from Rs 25.5 crore a year ago.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the company said, "We concluded FY25 with robust momentum, which continued into April 2025, as reflected in 10 per cent y-o-y growth in toll revenues. Given the overall performance of the Indian economy and the implementation of budgetary provisions, this positive trend is expected to extend further in FY26."

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment. It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.

