New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has logged 41 per cent loan disbursement growth to Rs 17,236 crore in the December quarter.

As per provisional figures, IREDA sanctioned loans worth Rs 31,087 crore in the third quarter, marking an extraordinary 129 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) rise compared to Rs 13,558 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a company statement issued late Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Launch of SpaDeX Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak', Check List of ISRO Accomplishments This Year.

Loan disbursements also witnessed significant growth, increasing by 41 per cent YoY to Rs 17,236 crore from Rs 12,220 crore a year ago, the statement said.

The outstanding loan book surged by 36 per cent, reaching Rs 69,000 crore as of December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 50,580 crore last year.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 1, 2025? Know if Bank Branches Will Operate on First Day of New Year.

"IREDA's outstanding performance reflects our unwavering commitment to driving India's renewable energy transition.

"The 129 per cent growth in loan sanctions underscores the increasing confidence of stakeholders in our capabilities and our pivotal role in supporting green energy projects," Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)