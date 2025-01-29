New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) IREDA has a loan exposure of Rs 1,540 crore to Odisha-based energy projects as of December 2024, the company's CMD Pradip Kumar Das said.

The official made the remarks at 'Sustainable Growth of Renewable Energy & Equipment Manufacturing' at Utkarsh Odisha 2025 event in Bhubaneswar, IREDA said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here's Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

"IREDA's financial interventions in Odisha have been significant, with a loan book exceeding Rs 1,540 crore for Odisha-based projects as of Q3 FY25," the statement said Das as saying.

IREDA is committed to financing Odisha's renewable energy transition by bridging financing gaps, promoting green investments, and ensuring the rapid deployment of clean energy projects, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The company has logged a 41 per cent year on year loan disbursement growth to Rs 17,236 crore in the December quarter.

Under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)