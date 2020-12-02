New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Global road safety body IRF on Wednesday urged the government to ensure strict implementation of a motor vehicle rule that requires fitment of reflectors and tapes on vehicles, to prevent accidents involving stationary vehicles.

Expressing serious concern over the increasing number of crashes involving such vehicles, the International Road Federation (IRF) in a letter to Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari urged an immediate action on the issue.

In the letter, the IRF "requested for strict implementation of Rule 104 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) which requires fitment of reflectors and reflective tapes on all types of commercial vehicles in the country," it said in a statement.

IRF President Emeritus K K Kapila said added that one of the major causes of increasing road crashes between parked stationary vehicles such as trucks and moving vehicles "is lack of conspicuity of the parked trucks".

Though the Rule 104 requires fitment of reflectors and reflective tapes in most category of commercial vehicles, its compliance is badly lacking, he said.

IRF said each commercial vehicle is supposed to undergo annual fitness but strict compliance of the Rule 104 is not followed.

Any vehicle not meeting this criteria should be detained during the above processes, till necessary correction is undertaken, such as reflective tapes of specified colours conforming to AS90 Specs are affixed on all sides of the vehicles so as to enhance its visibility and conspicuity, it added.

"The mandatory annual maintenance check-ups of vehicles, license renewal, etc, should also accord priority to the aspect of conspicuity through retro reflective tapes," said Kapila.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways should issue advisory for its strict compliance by the state governments, Kapila added.

According to the annual accident data published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there are more fatalities among cyclists, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and two-wheeler drivers.

"Cycles are often found without reflectors. Hence, their visibility at night is questionable. Fixing of reflective tapes in addition to reflectors should therefore be mandated upon by the state transport department under the state governments," said Kapila.

