New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) IRM India Affiliate has entered into a partnership with Reliance Jio Infocomm to strengthen and promote Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) in the telecom industry, according to a statement on Monday.

As a part of this knowledge partnership, both Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Affiliate and Reliance Jio will be organising webinars, roundtables, and industry meetings and contributing thought leadership articles towards knowledge building and enhancing ERM and risk intelligence for the sector.

IRM is a leading professional body for ERM qualifications across 140 plus countries, and Reliance Jio is a telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms that operates a national LTE (Long-Term Evolution) network with coverage across all 22 telecom circles.

"IRM India Affiliate has entered into a knowledge partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd to build resilience and promote the need for and importance of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) in the telecom industry," the statement said.

Speaking on the collaboration with IRM India Affiliate, Sachin Mutha, Head of Risk Management, Reliance Jio, said the company is excited to partner with the leading professional body for ERM exams and education.

"Our risk management process and practices are on par with international standards, and together with IRM, we are excited to drive global thought leadership," Mutha said.

The collaboration is part of IRM India Affiliate's mission of developing a robust ecosystem of risk-intelligent organisations across sectors with an aim to build a resilient and self-reliant India. IRM has recently entered into knowledge partnerships with organisations, including Cipla, UltraTech, IHCL, NIMSME (Ministry of MSME) and AICTE (Ministry of Education), among others.

