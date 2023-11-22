New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Amazon Seller Services have signed an agreement to promote cargo movement through inland waterways using the river Ganga.

Speaking on the occasion, Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the maiden ship with e-commerce cargo will be flagged off from Patna to Kolkata soon.

The aim of this partnership is to leverage the efficiency and sustainability of water transport to streamline logistics, reduce environmental impact and foster economic growth, Sonowal added.

According to a World Bank Report, rail and road transport consume 18.5 per cent and 91.6 per cent more fuel than water transport, making it the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

To accelerate water transport within the country, Sagarmala has embarked upon 113 projects worth Rs 7,030 crore related to RoRo/RoPax and Inland Water Transport.

Out of these projects, 15 projects worth Rs 1,100 crore have been completed and 32 projects worth Rs 3,900 crore are under implementation.

The statement said the ministry aims to increase inland water transport volumes by more than 200 MMT (million metric tons) by 2030 and to achieve a target of more than 500 MMT by 2047.

Also, speaking at the event, IWAI chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyay said electric catamaran boats will start operating on the Saryu River in Ayodhya in January next year.

