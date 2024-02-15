Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Four hotels and a banquet hall were closed for violation of pollution control norms in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, an official spokesperson said.

District Magistrate Udhampur Saloni Rai ordered the closure of the business establishments, the spokesperson said.

In accordance to the directive from the J-K PCB, and with the approval of the competent authority, the District Magistrate invoked relevant sections of Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, and Environment Protection Act against five hotels and a banquet hall functioning within the jurisdiction of Udhampur district.

A team of officials enforced the closure of the identified establishments, the spokesperson said.

