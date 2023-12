Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Security forces have arrested three persons and recovered weapons from them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama on 25 December, 2023. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 2 pistols and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

It said the suspects were being questioned jointly by the Army and the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)