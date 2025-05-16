Jammu, May 16 (PTI) J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat visited border areas in Jammu district and appreciated the police for the timely evacuation of people from the border areas during Operation Sindoor.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh during his visit to R S Pura, Kharkola, Octroi Border Outposts (BoPs), Agra Chak, and Baspur Bangla Border Police Posts (BPPs), a police spokesperson said.

The DGP also interacted with BSF personnel deployed on the International Border in Jammu and saluted the sacrifices, courage and resilience of the force in ensuring the safety of people and giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

