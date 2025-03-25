Jammu, Mar 25 (PTI) A high level meeting was held on Tuesday to review the security and other arrangements for the nine-day Chaitra Navratra festival at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Chaitra Navratra is scheduled to commence at the revered shrine on March 30.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg undertook a comprehensive review of operational preparedness at base camp Katra, underscoring the importance of unified efforts among all stakeholders and security agencies to manage the expected surge in pilgrim footfall during the festival to ensure a seamless and peaceful pilgrimage experience for the devotees, the official said.

The meeting was among others attended by senior police, civil, CRPF, Army, shrine board officials and intelligence agencies.

Garg emphasised a robust security grid at all key sectors of the shrine, complemented by real-time monitoring through CCTV cameras.

These cameras will provide round-the-clock surveillance along the route from Katra to Bhawan, allowing for swift response to any situation, he said.

Additionally, he appealed to pilgrims to wear a valid RFID card at all times before embarking on the yatra to facilitating smooth access to various facilities and services during their journey.

The CEO stressed the importance of leveraging modern security gadgets during Navratras to ensure a safe and secure environment.

