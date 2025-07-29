New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Tuesday reported a 62.7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.76 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.03 crore in April-June a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

Its revenue from operations was up 3.6 per cent to Rs 460.05 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 444.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses were up 2.79 per cent to Rs 421.27 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Also Read | New UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Issues Fresh Guidelines to Limit Balance Checks, Auto-Pay Timings and More From August 1.

Its revenue from printing, publishing and digital was at Rs 355.36 crore, up 7.5 per cent in the June quarter.

However, revenue from the FM radio business was down 17.24 per cent to Rs 49.32 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Its revenue from other segments, which comprises outdoor advertising and event management and activation services, was up 2.86 per cent to Rs 56.11 crore.

During the quarter, JPL's advertisement revenue from its print, digital and radio business was at Rs 311.58 crore, up by 5 per cent from Rs 296.66 crore.

Total income of JPL, which includes other income, in the June quarter was up 9.47 per cent to Rs 511.5 crore.

Shares of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 72.16 on BSE, up 1.32 per cent from the previous close.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)