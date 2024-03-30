Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI) Singapore-based James Cook University has earmarked Singapore dollars 10,000 worth of scholarships for students from India, encouraging them to pursue higher education at its campus.

The initiative aims to provide opportunities for South Asian students with a high-quality education in Singapore amid many challenges in international student policies across various mainstream countries, a press release from the university said on Saturday.

James Cook University offers courses, including Bachelor's and Master's. It also offers students to take up higher degrees through research programmes on various streams.

"Studying abroad is a dream for many students in India, but choosing the right institution can be a challenging task in this competitive world. The exposure will be quite rewarding in terms of developing self-confidence, reinventing oneself, and opening yourself to new experiences," said Dean International and Chief Sustainability Officer of the University, May Tan-Mullins in the statement.

Some of the courses offered by the institution include accounting, business, environmental science, games design, information technology, and psychology, among others.

"James Cook University's strong commitment to international engagement, along with our world-class training and high-quality education, will enable the campus to achieve our goals and go beyond our geographic boundaries," the university's Campus Dean Professor Abhishek Bhati said.

