Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) Two people were briefly detained for questioning in Jammu's Rangoora area on Monday as police here launched a drive to check activities of anti-national elements ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, officials said.

Although there was no specific input about the movement of suspected persons, the drive is being carried out to ensure area domination and eliminate any terror threat, they said, adding that one of those detained used to be a terrorist aide.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Two people were picked up for questioning in the Rangoora area and later let off, the officials said.

Security forces are keeping a tight vigil in the entire region given the recent attempts at infiltration from across the border, they added.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

The officials said security forces have also strengthened checkposts along vital installations and roads and intensified checking and frisking.

The border grid has also been strengthened and night-patrolling stepped up to maintain a close vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to disturb peace ahead of Republic Day, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)