Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The country's premier container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port has reported a 21.55 per cent growth in container traffic at 5.68-million TEUs in the last fiscal against 4.68-million TEUs handled in FY21, according to a release on Monday.

This is the highest ever growth in container handling at the port for any financial year compared to the last record of 5.13 TEUs in 2018-19, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) said in a statement.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority was earlier known as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.

The total traffic handled at JNP from April 2021 to March 2022 stood at 76 million tonnes, 17.26 per cent higher than 64.81 million tonnes of cargo recorded in fiscal 2020-21, it added.

Of the total container, traffic handled at JNPA during FY22, as many as 12,44,694 TEUs were handled at BMCT and 1,186,181 TEUs at NSIGT.

Besides, 18,65,587 TEUs were handled at APMT and 9,47,887 TEUs at NSICT, it said, adding the rest of 4,40,210 TEUs were handled by JNPCT.

JNPA operates five containers terminals -- Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd, Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), newly-commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT).

JNPA handled 6,278 container rakes and 10,07,667 TEUs compared to 6,092 rakes and 9,21,512 TEUs in the previous year.

Also, during the previous fiscal, two container terminals -- NSIGT and BMCT --crossed the 1-million TEUs mark for the first time by handling 1.186 million TEUs and 1.245 million TEUs, registering an annual growth of 52.12 per cent and 33.39 per cent, respectively, it said.

"JNPA's exceptional performance of handling 5.68-million TEUs during FY2021-22 is a token of the port's consistent efforts and commitment to providing the best services to our clients and stakeholders. The port is committed to its role in maintaining the nation's economic growth trajectory," said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPA.

