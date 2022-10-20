New Delhi/Brussels, Oct 20 (PTI) Jeong-Woo Choi, the CEO of POSCO Holdings, has replaced India's Sajjan Jindal as Chairman of the global body World Steel Association (worldsteel).

JSW Steel Chairman Jindal was the first Indian to hold the post at the Belgium-headquartered industry body. He was elected as chairman on October 13, 2021 for a period of one year.

According to worldsteel's list of its newly elected officers and members, the association has appointed Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran and ArcelorMittal chief L N Mittal to the Executive Committee. Jindal has also been elected to the committee.

"The Board of Members of the World Steel Association (worldsteel) has elected the following Executive Board of Directors for the 2022/2023 period..for one year," the body said.

The board has elected POSCO Holdings CEO Jeong-Woo Choi as chairman and JSW Steel Ltd CMD Sajjan Jindal and Nucor Corporation President & CEO Leon J Topalian as vice chairmen.

Mark Vassella, the MD and CEO of BlueScope Steel Limited, has been elected as treasurer and Timoteo Di Maulo of Aperam will be the chairman of worldstainless.

The board of members also elected a 17-member Executive Committee. Chairman Jeong-Woo Choi will also be part of the committee.

The members include Salah AL-Ansari of Hadeed, Saudi Iron & Steel Company; David B Burritt of United States Steel Corporation; Chen Derong of China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited; Lakshmi N Mittal of ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel CEO Thachat Viswanath Narendran, among others.

The board also welcomed as regular members Baku Steel Company CJSC (Azerbaijan) and thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (Germany).

worldsteel members represent over 85 per cent of global steel production, including over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

