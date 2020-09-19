Latehar (Jharkhand), Sep 19 (PTI) A district judge has tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, an official said on Saturday.

The samples of Latehar Principal District and Sessions Judge Vishnu Kant Sahay were collected for a COVID-19 test on Friday, the result of which returned as positive, Civil Surgeon Dr S K Srivastava said.

He is being treated at his residence as per protocol, Srivastava said.

