Latest News | Jindal Saw, 4 Others Settle Case with Sebi

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Five entities, including Jindal Saw and its promoter Prithavi Raj Jindal, on Friday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of regulatory norms.

Agency News PTI| Dec 01, 2023 09:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Jindal Saw, 4 Others Settle Case with Sebi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Five entities, including Jindal Saw and its promoter Prithavi Raj Jindal, on Friday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of regulatory norms.

The entities -- Jindal Saw, Prithavi Raj Jindal, Hexa Tradex Ltd, JITF Infralogistics Ltd and Sigmatech Inc -- paid a total of Rs 1.21 crore towards the settlement charges.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

The settlement order came after the applicants (Jindal Saw, Hexa Tradex Ltd, JITF Infralogistics, Sigmatech Inc and Prithavi Raj Jindal) proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against them "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law".

"The instant adjudication proceedings initiated against applicants vide SCN dated February 01, 2022, is disposed of," Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Soma Majumder said in the settlement order.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

The order came after Sebi conducted the examination in the matter of Jindal Saw Ltd, Hexa Tradex Ltd and JITF Infralogisitics Ltd to determine if there was any non-compliance with disclosure norms, SAST(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) and insider trading rules.

After the examination, Sebi observed that Jindal Saw and JITF Infralogistics had filled incorrect shareholding patterns and thereby, allegedly violated the SCRA, disclosure rules and listing agreement.

It was also observed that Hexa Tradex Ltd has filed a wrong shareholding pattern by including Sigmatech Inc as a public shareholder and allegedly flouted norms.

Further, Jindal Saw and Hexa Tradex have not disclosed Sigmatech Inc as part of the promoter group, thereby allegedly violating disclosure rules.

In its settlement order, Sigmatech Inc has delayed the filing of the report, and by failing to make requisite disclosures, it has allegedly flouted SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) regulations and insider trading norms.

In addition, Jindal Saw's promoter and Chairman Prithavi Raj Jindal failed to fulfil the responsibilities under the disclosure rules.

Following this, a show cause notice (SCN) was issued by the markets watchdog to the applicants on Febr

Close
Search

Latest News | Jindal Saw, 4 Others Settle Case with Sebi

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Five entities, including Jindal Saw and its promoter Prithavi Raj Jindal, on Friday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of regulatory norms.

Agency News PTI| Dec 01, 2023 09:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Jindal Saw, 4 Others Settle Case with Sebi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Five entities, including Jindal Saw and its promoter Prithavi Raj Jindal, on Friday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of regulatory norms.

The entities -- Jindal Saw, Prithavi Raj Jindal, Hexa Tradex Ltd, JITF Infralogistics Ltd and Sigmatech Inc -- paid a total of Rs 1.21 crore towards the settlement charges.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

The settlement order came after the applicants (Jindal Saw, Hexa Tradex Ltd, JITF Infralogistics, Sigmatech Inc and Prithavi Raj Jindal) proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against them "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law".

"The instant adjudication proceedings initiated against applicants vide SCN dated February 01, 2022, is disposed of," Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Soma Majumder said in the settlement order.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

The order came after Sebi conducted the examination in the matter of Jindal Saw Ltd, Hexa Tradex Ltd and JITF Infralogisitics Ltd to determine if there was any non-compliance with disclosure norms, SAST(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) and insider trading rules.

After the examination, Sebi observed that Jindal Saw and JITF Infralogistics had filled incorrect shareholding patterns and thereby, allegedly violated the SCRA, disclosure rules and listing agreement.

It was also observed that Hexa Tradex Ltd has filed a wrong shareholding pattern by including Sigmatech Inc as a public shareholder and allegedly flouted norms.

Further, Jindal Saw and Hexa Tradex have not disclosed Sigmatech Inc as part of the promoter group, thereby allegedly violating disclosure rules.

In its settlement order, Sigmatech Inc has delayed the filing of the report, and by failing to make requisite disclosures, it has allegedly flouted SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) regulations and insider trading norms.

In addition, Jindal Saw's promoter and Chairman Prithavi Raj Jindal failed to fulfil the responsibilities under the disclosure rules.

Following this, a show cause notice (SCN) was issued by the markets watchdog to the applicants on February 01, 2022, for the alleged violation of norms, the regulator said.

Subsequent to the issuance of SCN, the applicants filed the settlement applications with Sebi, which recommended settling the matter on payment of Rs 1.21 crore.

Consequently, the applicants paid the amount and settled the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Sam Bahadur
200K+ searches
BGMI
100K+ searches
Salaar
100K+ searches
Bomb in Bangalore schools
50K+ searches
Shreyas Iyer
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot