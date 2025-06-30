Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday inaugurated a buyer-seller meet here to empower local artisans and boost the economy.

"The Chief Minister inaugurated the Buyer-Seller Meet at SKICC today. The initiative aims to empower artisans and strengthen the local economy by creating direct market linkages and promoting local products. The meet is hosting 15 international and 30 national buyers," Abdullah posted on his official X handle.

Talking to reporters later, Abdullah said the effectiveness of the meet would only be known by year end.

"One buyer-seller meet would not solve the problems. We have six buyer-seller meets and six reverse buyer-seller meets. This was just the first one...the effectiveness of these events can be known only after we hold the remaining 11 buyer-seller meets," he said.

Responding to a question on the timing of the event, Abdullah said the buyer-seller meets are not meant for tourists.

"Tourists usually buy stuff from shops. This kind of event is held where bulk orders are placed. Even if one artisan gets a large order, the event will be successful," he added.

