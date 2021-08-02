Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday issued a notice to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and sought his reply in a case related to an individual making objectionable remarks against him on social media.

In this case, the accused has filed a petition in the Jharkhand High Court seeking bail.

The matter was heard in the court of Justice Rajesh Kumar of the High Court. The court said that under section 15 (a) of the SC-ST Act, the court cannot pass any order without hearing the victim. Therefore it is imperative to hear the victim (CM Hemant Soren) in this matter.

On being asked by the state government to continue the trial, the court has issued a notice to Soren asking him to present his side.

A case has been registered against the accused Rishikesh Kumar, a resident of Garhwa, under the SC-ST Act for making objectionable remarks on social media against CM Hemant Soren.

During the hearing, the counsel for Rishikesh said that no criminal case is made out against him in this case.

Therefore, they should be given the facility of bail.

Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar told the court that if someone writes a post on social media to humiliate any person, then it is considered a criminal case under the provisions contained in the SC-ST Act.

It was also told at present the investigation in the matter is going on.

On June 4, an FIR has been registered in Garhwa regarding this. On this, the court issued notice to the CM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)