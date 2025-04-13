New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election committee on Sunday released its voter list and said 7,906 students are eligible to cast their votes this year in the upcoming polls.

According to the voter data, 43 per cent of the registered voters are female, while the rest are male.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 14: BR Ambedkar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Brody - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 14.

The release number of voters marks the formal beginning of the student union election process, which has been delayed this year due to administrative and legal hurdles. Polling will be held on April 25.

The tentative list of voters was displayed on Sunday, with corrections and nomination forms to be issued on Monday.

Also Read | FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Invites Applications for 33 Administrative Officer and Other Posts, Registration To Begin on April 15 at fssai.gov.in.

Nomination filings will take place on Tuesday (April 15), and the final list of candidates will be published on April 16.

A press conference and candidate briefing are also scheduled for April 16 at 4 pm, followed by the General Body Meetings (GBMs) on April 17 and 21.

The university-wide GBM will be held on April 22, while the presidential debate, a key highlight of the JNUSU elections, ?is slated for April 23.

April 24 will be observed as a no-campaign day, and polling will take place on April 25 in two sessions: from 9 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Counting of votes will begin the same night at 9 pm, and final results are expected to be declared on April 28.

The polls come in the backdrop of sustained student protests demanding the release of the election schedule. In March, students locked the Dean of Students' office in protest, alleging unjustified delays.

The university administration had attributed the delay to a pending case in the Delhi High Court related to the implementation of Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. The matter was last heard on March 27.

Last year's JNUSU elections were held on March 22, 2024, after a four-year hiatus. The United Left alliance won three of the four central panel posts, while the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) secured the fourth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)