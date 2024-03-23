New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The results for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union election will be announced at 9 pm on Sunday.

Polling for the four-member central panel and other posts was done on Friday.

The results will be announced by the election committee of the varsity.

There are 19 candidates vying for the four central panel posts of JNUSU and 42 candidates for school councillors, with seven candidates eyeing the post of president alone.

The central panel constitutes the posts of President, Vice President, Joint Secretary and General Secretary.

Currently, the counting of votes is underway with trends betraying no clear winners.

From the United Left alliance, Dhananjay from All India Students Association (AISA), Avijit Ghosh from Students Federation of India (SFI) and Md Sajid from All India Students Federation (AISF) are headed for a win in the central panel.

The candidature of the Left's fourth contender for the central panel, Swati Singh, was cancelled by the election committee hours before the polling.

She has been on a hunger strike for over 32 hours now demanding re-nomination and re-election for the post of JNUSU general secretary.

From RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Umesh Chandra Ajmeera, Deepika Sharma, Arjun Anand, and Govind Daangi are in the race for the central panel.

Congress-affiliated NSUI's Junaid Raza and Farheen Zaidi, along with BAPSA's Biswajit Minji, MD Anas A, Priyanshi Arya and Rupak Kumar Singh are also potential contenders to form the next students union.

JNU will get its next students' union after a gap of four years.

The last JNUSU results, for the polls held in 2019, were not notified by the university administration, and hence the recognition of the United Left which swept the polls is a contested topic among students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)