New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India on Wednesday said it will train 50,000 world-class AC technicians and cooling experts by 2025, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative for skill development.

As part of its CSR initiative, the company intends to train the rural youth across the country through its specially designed curriculum and five skill development centres in Andhra Pradesh and one skill development centre in Gujarat, said Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India (JCH-IN) in a statement.

"The company is also aiming to create more than 50,000 world-class technicians and cooling experts by 2025 through its four state-of-the-art engineering excellence centres located in all four metro cities of the country," it said.

According to estimates, there are about two lakh AC service technicians in India, most of them functioning in the informal sector.

India's cooling demand is likely to grow eight times in 20 years, with the demand for cooling in buildings alone rising 11 times.

"These factors are driving huge demand for skilled technicians in air conditioner and refrigeration segment," the company said.

In its endeavour to accelerate employment opportunities by catering to the growing demand for AC and cooling experts, JCH-IN is constantly introducing new skill-building initiatives and imparting world-class technical training in AC repairing and maintenance, it added.

To make skill development in air conditioners and refrigeration uninterrupted during the pandemic, the company has taken the virtual skill-building route.

JCH-IN Chairman and Managing Director Gurmeet Singh said rising demand for ACs and cooling solutions will further boost the need to produce world-class technicians in the post-COVID-19 era.

"We are committed to catering to this demand, accelerating employment opportunities and supporting the government vision by skilling the rural youth in AC repairing and maintenance," he said.

JCH-IN is a 60:40 joint venture between the US-based Johnson Controls and Japanese company Hitachi. HRS hrs

