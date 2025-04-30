New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 304 crore for the March quarter of 2024-25.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 933 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

The company's gross revenue fell to Rs 15,525 crore from Rs 15,749 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company produced 2.11 million tonnes of steel, up from 2.05 million tonnes in the fourth quarter last financial year. Sales rose to 2.13 million tonnes from 2.01 million tonnes in the same quarter FY24.

The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of 200 per cent i.e., Rs 2/share for the year, subject to approval of shareholders.

Consolidated net debt declined to Rs 11,957 crore as of March 2025 from Rs 13,551 crore as of the end of December 2024.

The total capex for the quarter was Rs 2,312 crore largely driven by the expansion projects at Angul.

Part of OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power and mining sectors.

