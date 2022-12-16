New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) JSW Energy arm JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd has issued over 99 crore bonus shares worth Rs 995.90 crore.

"JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd, wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company, has completed a bonus issue of 99,59,09,996 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 9,95,90,99,960," according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Before the issuance of bonus shares, the company's share capital was 1,99,18,19,998 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, amounting to Rs 19,91,81,99,980.

The bonus shares are issued out of the Capital Redemption Reserve.

