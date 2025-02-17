New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) JSW MG Motor India on Monday said it has appointed Anurag Mehrotra as the Managing Director of the company.

Mehrotra has three decades of professional experience and has held key leadership roles in the automotive sector's sales, marketing, strategy, and business development.

His previous roles include Vice President of Strategy & International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and President & Managing Director at Ford India.

"Anurag's diverse experience, and a deep understanding of domestic and international market dynamics, will be critical in taking this journey to the next level," Yu De, Assistant to SAIC President and Head of International Operation, SAIC Motor said.

Based in Gurugram, Mehrotra will drive overall strategic growth initiatives and strengthen the company's four brand pillars: diversity, experience, innovation, and community, the automaker said in a statement.

JSW MG Motor India CEO Emeritus Rajeev Chaba will continue to advise management and shareholders as a member of the Joint Steering Committee, the company said.

