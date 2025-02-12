New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 43.24 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.71 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal, said Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which holds franchise rights for global brands Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin', in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,150.76 crore. It was at Rs 1,378.12 in the October-December quarter last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses during the period under review were Rs 2,089.99 crore. The same was Rs 1,311.94 crore in the year-ago period.

JFL said the result is not comparable with the previous year as during the period ended March 31, 2024, Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. (JFN), a wholly owned arm of the parent firm had acquired a controlling stake in DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU) following which the group has accounted for its investment in DPEU in the consolidated financial statements with effect from February 1, 2024.

"This is a quarter of new highs. Not only in revenue but also in same store sales growth, store expansion, app traffic, app conversion, customer loyalty, new customer acquisition and highest absolute EBITDA," JFL CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal said.

During the quarter, India segment revenue from operations grew 18.9 per cent to Rs 1,611.1 crore, driven by 18.3 per cent growth of Domino's India, the company said, adding that a total of 67 net stores were added across all brands in India, ending the period with 2,266 stores.

In Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia, DP Eurasia system sales stood at Rs 754.4 crore. Revenue from operations was Rs 504.4 crore, up 9.5 per cent. Revenue from Domino's Bangladesh increased 38.6 per cent to Rs 17.3 crore during the period.

A total of 63 net stores were added across all brands in the International markets, ending the period with 994 stores, JFL said.

