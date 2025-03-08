Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Punjab-based Jujhar Group on Saturday said it has collaborated with private healthcare provider Apollo Hospitals to set up a super-speciality hospital in Mohali.

The partnership will pave the way for the establishment of a 625+ bed super-speciality hospital in Mohali to provide world-class medical services and redefine healthcare standards in the region.

This collaboration combines Apollo Hospitals' extensive expertise across the healthcare ecosystem with the Jujhar Group's regional presence and infrastructure capabilities.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality for the people of North India. Our vision is to provide a healthcare facility that combines advanced technology with compassionate patient care.

"We along with Apollo Hospitals aim to secure Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, ensuring that the facility meets the highest global standards for patient safety and quality care," Singh said.

The upcoming facility will provide a wide spectrum of super-speciality services, including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, and gastroenterology, ensuring comprehensive care under one roof, Jujhar Group said.

"Over the past 41 years, Apollo Hospitals has remained dedicated to advancing healthcare in India, striving to bring world-class care within reach for all. From our inception, we recognised the dual imperatives of not only treating diseases but also actively working to prevent them, especially in the face of the rising non-communicable diseases that challenge our nation's health," Apollo Hospitals founder and chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

By integrating advanced medical technology, exceptionally skilled professionals, and world-class infrastructure, the hospital aims to set a new benchmark in patient care, focusing on clinical excellence and compassionate treatment.

