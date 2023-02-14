Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Engineering and mobility company Jupiter Wagons Limited (formerly Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited) announced a four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 46.38 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022, driven by higher revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 644 crore, higher by 116 per cent on a year-on-year basis, the company said in a statement.

EBITDA margin expanded by 470 basis points to 12.8 per cent.

The company stated it unveiled two models of electric light commercial vehicles (LCV) at the last Auto Expo.

The order book of the company stood at Rs 5702 crore as of December.

"Growth momentum remains strong in established businesses as we are steadily ramping up monthly wagon production and witnessing improving traction in our business line of truck bodies. We are focused on scaling up newer business lines of high-speed braking and container manufacturing," Jupiter Wagon's Managing Director Vivek Lohia said.

"The launch of our electric LCV at the Auto Expo was met with a very favourable response, we expect commercial launch by Q3 2024 and we are in discussion with several potential partners," he added.

