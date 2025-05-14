Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) A teachers' association of Jadavpur University on Wednesday called for a half-day 'cease-work' and sit-in at the varsity campus on May 15 to press for their demands, including boosting the university corpus fund.

Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI members of the organisation will abstain from classes for half day and assemble before the 'Technology Bhavan' from 2pm to 4 pm on May 15.

"So far, the state government has withheld our salary, and the university is bearing the daily expenses including salary from the corpus fund. Maximum two months salary can be given from the fund," Roy said.

He accused the state government of paying Rs 30 crore less annually in maintenance grant and now deducting a part of salary.

"Even the expenses for part-time course, allowance, security agency fees - everything is being borne by the university, not by the higher education department, Roy added.

JUTA also alleged the higher education department is trying to meddle in the area of activity of the university, from fixing pay packet, promotion, gratuity, leave encashment, leaves, which were in the domain of the university.

