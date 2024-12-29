New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a juvenile accused of stealing diamond jewellery valued at Rs 16.44 lakh from the Karol Bagh area here, an official said on Sunday.

The stolen jewellery, including two diamond necklace sets and four diamond earring sets, was taken in a daylight theft in Karol Bagh.

"The theft took place on December 11 when an employee was transporting a bag containing 10 diamond necklace sets from one shop to another," said a police officer.

"According to the complainant, a group of individuals, including a young boy on a scooter, created a deliberate commotion near Karol Bagh, obstructing the employee's movement. Amidst the confusion, two diamond necklace sets worth Rs 16,44 lakh were stolen," he added.

The officer said that a case was registered at the Karol Bagh Police Station and further investigation was taken up.

The team analyzed over 150 CCTV cameras along the route from Karol Bagh to the New Delhi Railway Station, he added.

The officer further said that the accused, a 17-year-old juvenile, was apprehended near the New Delhi Railway Station on December 20.

"During interrogation, the juvenile confessed to his involvement in the crime. The stolen jewellery was recovered from his possession," he added.

