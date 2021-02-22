Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Shriram Capital Limited (SCL), the holding company for the financial services and insurance entities of the Shriram Group, on Monday said it has appointed former civil servant K P Krishnan as the chairman of its board.

Krishnan assumed the role as the chairman on February 19, a company release said.

In his long career of almost four decades with the government, Krishnan has held various key positions, including secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (2017-19); additional secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Finance Ministry (2013-2014); secretary, Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (2010-2012); and joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

He is at present the IEPF Chair Professor of Economics at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi.

He is also the chairperson of various committees of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) of the finance ministry.

