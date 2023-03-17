Chennai, Mar 17 (PTI) President and managing director of auto-major Volvo Group India Kamal Bali was on Friday elected chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region for the period 2023-24.

Managing director of Tamil Nadu based Chandra Textiles Pvt Ltd R Nandini was elected deputy chairperson.

Bali, a member of the CII National council, earlier served CII Southern Region as its deputy chairman and was the past chairman of CII Karnataka in 2017-18, a press release said.

He also headed the CII Southern Region manufacturing sub-committee as its chairman.

Nandini, an active member of the CII, was the co-chairperson of CII National Council Task Force on rural development and migrant workforce.

She is also the past chairperson of the education sub-committee in 2022-23 and past chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu in 2010-11, the release said.

