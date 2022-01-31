Mangaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) A 32-year-old bus driver was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at Kavoor in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

The accused, hailing from Bagalkot district, allegedly took the girl to a house in Kavoor and sexually assaulted her a few days back.

Based on a complaint at the women's police station, the accused was arrested on Sunday under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the sources said.

