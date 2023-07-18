Mangaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) A retired Customs officer who was living alone near Narasinge temple at Manipal in Udupi district was found dead in his house on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Perdoor Gopal Nayak (83). The body was found in a decomposed state, they said.

Nayak had served as Assistant Commissioner of Customs in Karwar and Kochi.

Nayak leaves behind wife and four children.

Police said he was living alone for the past several years. His daughter had visited him a week ago.

The body was found after local people informed the police about foul smell emanating from the house.

