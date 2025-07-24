Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 521.45 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter.

The Tamil Nadu based bank had earned net profit of Rs 458.65 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025 the net profit of the bank stood at Rs 1,941.64 crore.

Commenting on the financial performance, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Babu B said, "We are pleased to report that our performance indicators align with our previously issued guidance. Notably, we successfully front-loaded growth in the first quarter of this financial year, consistent with our approach over recent years."

"Our sustained and inclusive results across all three key metrics -- growth, profitability, and asset quality - demonstrate the ongoing strength of our performance since the beginning of the year," he said.

The total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 3,015.80 crore from Rs 2,672.88 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of last financial year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the total income was at Rs 11,507.59 crore.

He said the bank's total business reached Rs 1,96,024 crore, reflecting the sustained growth momentum and overall business increase of 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter basis and 15 per cent growth year-on-year basis. The bank had reported a total business of Rs 1,70,059 crore as on June 30, 2024.

On asset quality, the bank said the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) stood at 0.66 per cent as on June 30, 2025 as compared to 1.32 per cent as on June 30, 2024.

The Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) is below 1 per cent and stands at 0.19 per cent of net advances as on June 30, 2024 as compared to 0.38 per cent recorded in the same quarter of last financial year.

The Board of Directors on Thursday approved issuance of Bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:5 -- one equity share of Rs 2 each for every five fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each held by the members of the bank, subject to approval of shareholders, the bank said.

