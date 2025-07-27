Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sunday called upon the alumni of the Kashmir University to continue their association with the varsity, saying they have greatly benefited from it and should return the favour through their experience.

The chief minister was addressing the 'Mega Alumni Meet-2025' of the Kashmir University here.

He commended the university for being an eminent institution of learning and for the achievements of its alumni, stating the institution has matched the best universities in the country.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Supreme Court judges, and the chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, among others.

Abdullah said several alumni of the university have excelled in the realms of law, politics, administration, medicine, social work, business and other fields earning respect and recognition both nationally and internationally.

Calling on the alumni to continue their association with the university, the chief minister said, "Kashmir University has given you a lot. If you could, even occasionally, return the favour through your efforts and experience, it would greatly benefit the students who are currently studying here, as well as those who will secure admission in the future".

He urged the alumni to serve as role models and enablers for the next generation.

"Just as you have brought pride to Jammu and Kashmir and to India, may the future students of this university continue this legacy," he added.

Abdullah highlighted the fundamental indicators of an academic institution's success, saying there are two primary criteria by which any educational institution can be assessed.

"The first is the scope and caliber of its research output, and the second is the tangible accomplishments of its alumni. By both standards, the University of Kashmir is not behind any university in the country," he added.

The chief minister extended warm congratulations to all alumni who were felicitated during the event, including former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"I heartily congratulate all those who have been honoured with citations and recognition today," he said.

