Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Commissioner Dr Indurani Jakhad on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs 3,182 crore for 2024-25, with no tax hikes.

Speaking to reporters, Jakhad said the budget focused on social welfare and environmental sustainability.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

The budget includes provisions for diverse welfare schemes, including monthly pensions and educational initiatives under the Divyang Kalyan Yojana, she said.

Funds have also been earmarked for setting up women's hostels, scholarships for deserving students, and shelters for homeless citizens, the official said.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

The KDMC has unveiled plans to convert cremation grounds into electric crematoriums and implement the innovative Miyawaki method to enhance green cover and develop well-equipped gardens for children with autism, she said.

The civic body is expected to get Rs.700.15 crore in civic taxes, Rs 308.57 crore through GST grants, and Rs 661.50 crore from special acts, the civic chief said.

Some key budget allocations include Rs 587.59 crore towards establishment and administrative expenses, Rs 194.61 crore towards water supply and sewage, and Rs 181.68 crore for public health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)