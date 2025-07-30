New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) KEC International on Wednesday said it has recently secured new orders worth Rs 1,509 crore.

The Transmission & Distribution business has secured projects that include 400 kV quad transmission lines in India, 500/ 400/ 220 kV overhead transmission lines in the overseas market, and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas and the Middle East, a statement said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

The transportation business has bagged a joint venture order in the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under Kavach in India.

The Cables & Conductors business has secured orders to supply various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, "Our Transportation business has further strengthened its order book in the prestigious TCAS segment (‘Kavach') by securing another order aimed at enhancing the safety of Indian Railways through world class technology. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at over Rs 7,000 crore. "

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,509 crore across various businesses, it stated.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major.

It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors.

It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)