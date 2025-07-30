Mumbai, July 30: The Bodoland Lottery Department will soon announce the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Those taking part in the Bodoland Lottery can check the winning numbers of games such as Deer, Rosa, Day Thangam, Singam, Evening Thangam, etc at bodolotteries.com. It must be noted that the draw results of the Bodoland Lottery will be declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.

Do you know that the Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular lotteries played in Assam and is operated by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)? Lottery participants awaiting results of Wednesday's lucky draw must make sure that they check the winners list and ticket numbers of today's Bodoland lottery here. This website will provide the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format. The PDF file will include the complete list of winners and their ticket numbers for today's lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery winning numbers of all games played in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), are published three times a day. Bodoland, which is officially known as BTR, is an autonomous region in Assam. As mentioned above, Bodoland Lottery participants can either visit bodolotteries.com or click here to check today's results and the winners' list. Lottery players can also view the ticket numbers for today's Bodoland lottery (July 30) by visiting the website and downloading the results for 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Shillong Teer Result Today, July 30, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Swarnalaxmi, Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Rosa, Kuil, Deer, Nallaneram, Thangam Kumaran and Vishnu are some of the popular lotteries played under the Bodoland lottery. Bodoland lottery result (Assam State Lottery result) is announced thrice - first at 12 PM, then for the second time at 3 PM and lastly at 7 PM. Bodoland Lottery is completely legal and authorised by the state government under the regulation of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

