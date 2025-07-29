New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) KEC International has posted a 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore in the June quarter, driven by higher revenues.

KEC International, which is an EPC player in the infrastructure sector, had clocked a net profit of Rs 87.58 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company increased its income to Rs 5,028.27 crore in the first quarter from Rs 4,555.02 crore in the year-ago period, KEC International said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Expenses stood at Rs 4,869.76 crore against Rs 4,442.98 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company said its year-to-date (YTD) order book was at Rs 34,409 crore as of June 2025.

"We have started the year on a strong note by delivering a healthy revenue growth, a substantial increase in profitability and a reduction in debt levels. Despite headwinds such as persistent manpower shortages and geopolitical uncertainties, we have continued to deliver consistent profitable revenue growth," Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of KEC International, said.

An RPG Group company, KEC International, is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major.

The company has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

