New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of making excuses instead of fulfilling his promises and asserted that the 'lotus' would bloom in Delhi.

Addressing election rallies in Mustafabad and Okhla, the former Union minister alleged Kejriwal had done nothing but misled people for the past 11 years and declared that the public was ready to remove him from office and install a BJP government.

"For 11 years, Kejriwal only made false promises," Thakur said.

"He claimed he would clean Delhi's air but pollution has worsened. He vowed to clean the Yamuna and even take a dip in it, yet the river remains heavily polluted. He promised clean drinking water but people still struggle with contaminated supply. He pledged well-maintained roads but Delhi's streets have deteriorated under AAP," he added.

Thakur alleged that the city continued to suffer from overflowing drains and filth despite Kejriwal's vow to improve its sewage system.

"The people of Delhi have made up their minds … This disaster called AAP will be removed and the 'lotus' (BJP's election symbol) will bloom," he asserted.

The BJP leader also accused Kejriwal of being anti-Dalit.

"This is a man who disrespects Dalits, has Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue demolished," he said, referring to the recent desecration of a statue of the Constitution's chief architect in AAP-ruled Punjab.

Delhi will no longer tolerate such injustice. Kejriwal's era of destruction will end and a new BJP government usher in progress and prosperity, Thakur said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.

