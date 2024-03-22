Srinagar, Mar 22 (PTI) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a "blot" on democracy, and shows the ruling party's "remarkable degree of nervousness".

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said his party stands with Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party.

"Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor and chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested on Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.PTI SSB

