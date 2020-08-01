New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari launched a gift box consisting of four handcrafted silk masks developed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the MSME Ministry said on Saturday.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of August 1, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

The gift box developed by the KVIC contains masks packed in a crafted handmade paper box in black colour with golden embossed printing. It is priced at Rs 500 per box and is now available at all KVIC outlets across Delhi NCR.

Also Read | Shakuntala Devi Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Vidya Balan's Film for Amazon Prime is the New Victim of Piracy?.

"Gadkari appreciated the gift box saying it is an apt product to celebrate the spirit of festivals while also ensuring safety. He lauded the mask-making initiative of KVIC saying this provided the artisans with sustainable livelihood during the most difficult time of corona pandemic," the MSME Ministry said.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the idea behind launching the gift box is to tap the foreign market as a large Indian population is looking for reasonably priced gift items for their loved ones during the festival season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)