New Delhi, August 1: The Saturday lottery results for West Bengal and Nagaland will be announced today. The Sambad Lottery results 2020 has already been declared for Sikkim on the official website at 11.55 am. Those who have brought lottery tickets can check results at lotterysambadresult.in. Every day, lucky draw results are announced three times- 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm. Kerala lottery result will also be declared today.

Saturday lottery in Sikkim is known as "Dear Valuable Morning". In West Bengal and Nagaland, the lottery sambad today is known as "Dear Bangasree Damodar" and "Dear Ostrich Evening" respectively. The lottery ticket costs Rs 6 carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore. To check lottery results, Click Here.

Lottery Sambad is among the most popular lotteries in India. The results for Kerala lottery results will be out today. KR 459 Karunya lottery results can be checked online at keralalotteries.com. The tickets were sold for Rs 40 and carried the first prize if Rs 80 lakh.

